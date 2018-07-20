Driver involved in Edgewater hit-and-run death is 'getting away' with it, relatives say

A woman charged in the hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old man in Edgewater may soon be able to erase the incident from her record after a “reconsideration” hearing on Thursday.

Anne Arundel Circuit Court agreed to reduce the case disposition of the driver, Caroline Grace Hurley, 31, to a “probation before judgment,” meaning she will be able to expunge the traffic conviction from her record if she doesn’t violate her probation.

It is the latest development in the case that has enraged the victim’s family, who have become increasingly outspoken against investigators and prosecutors, accusing them of botching the case.

“He was found by a garbage man and he was treated like garbage by the state’s attorney,” said the victim’s mother Lisa A. Saunders of Breckenridge, Texas, on Thursday.

“Now, the court system just gave her two thumbs up to do it again,” she said.

The family was especially upset in February after prosecutors agreed to a deal where Hurley would plead to a single traffic violation, which was against the family’s wishes.

“This was a very difficult case from the outset,” said Wes Adams, Anne Arundel State’s Attorney, in a statement. “Although [the family] disagreed with our decision to resolve the case through a plea, my office has made every effort to include the family throughout the process. I understand the impact that a death has on a family, and I empathize with them for their loss."

Adams noted that his office also opposed the court’s recent decision to downgrade the conviction.

The victim, David Allen Decheubel, Jr., was struck by a car late evening on March 31 or early morning April 1, 2016, while walking home on Central Avenue in Edgewater. His body was found the next morning in a ditch by a trash truck crew.

Court records and Anne Arundel police reports indicate that Caroline Hurley was out drinking the night Decheubel was struck.

According to a statement of facts that Hurley agreed to in the earlier plea deal, Hurley was out with friends having drinks before she drove away in her 2010 Hyundai Elantra, though her lawyer John Robinson III maintains she did not drink that night.

Hurley’s car was towed to an Edgewater body shop then called Classic Collision Center the next morning. Her husband, Robert Hurley Jr., reported that his wife had hit a deer, according to the police investigation.

The then-owner of the car repair shop, Lisa McAdams, had heard of the hit and run and became suspicious when the vehicle arrived, according to police records.

Workers at the body shop did not believe damage to the car was the result of a deer accident, according to police records.

Manager Frank Williams said in an interview with The Sun that there was a black mark across the hood that looked like it could have been from a shoe.

“Never seen that on a deer hit,” he said. “And we’ve seen hundreds of them.”

The initial police officer inspecting the car wrote in a report that it was consistent with a deer collision with “short brown hairs embedded in the fractured glass of the windshield.” However, a subsequent collision expert with police found that the damage was “consistent with a pedestrian strike,” according to court records.

Police followed various leads after the collision and did not interview Hurley until one week after the hit-and-run, so they did not obtain a Breathalyzer test on her. During the interview, she told police that she had hit a large deer on Central Avenue. on the way home from the store and that she saw the deer run back into the woods, according to the police report.

DNA testing eventually confirmed that the hair found on her car belonged to a white caucasian man.

Robinson, her lawyer, said the hair could have belonged to another male, and that there was no forensic or DNA evidence that linked the car to the victim.

Hurley could not be reached for comment, but Robinson maintained that the damage done to the car was consistent with hitting a deer, even though the police investigation came to a different conclusion. He pointed to early findings of the responding officer that damage appeared to be from a deer and added that Hurley has maintained her innocence throughout the case, saying she believed she had hit a deer at the time of the crash.

In a police report dated nearly a year after the collision, investigators concluded that all the forensic evidence confirmed that Hurley’s car “was the vehicle involved in the collision.”

In February, prosecutors made a plea deal with Hurley whereby six of seven traffic charges were dropped. She pleaded not guilty but agreed to a statement of facts on one traffic charge of failure to immediately stop a vehicle at the scene of an accident involving a death.

Hurley was sentenced to one year in prison, suspending all but six months and converting the sentence to be served under home detention.

“I’m outraged,” said Ariel Decheubel, sister of the victim, on Thursday after the hearing that opened the door for an expungement. “Where is the justice?”

“In my opinion, she’s getting away with murder,” said Mabel Saunders, the victim’s grandmother.

The hardest thing for Lisa Saunders to think about today is her son lying on the side of the road for hours. She says it’s impossible to know if he could have been saved if someone called 911.

“It’s really, really hard to think of that,” she said.

Ducheubel had been living with his family in Prince George's County, where he attended Eleanor Roosevelt High School but dropped out before graduation. He worked at Taco Bell and completed a Job Corps program that provided him with a welding certificate, and had begun volunteering with an area fire department, according to his mother. His mom said he wanted to become an underwater welder and a fireman.

“He was loving and kind,” Saunders said. “He was a good kid.”

Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis contributed to this report.

crentz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cdrentz