12 construction workers hospitalized after carbon monoxide exposure in Odenton

A dozen construction workers renovating a Navy Federal Credit Union building in Odenton were hospitalized Tuesday morning for carbon monoxide exposure from a propane-powered saw, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a news release.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the building at 1179 Annapolis Road at about 8 a.m. The crew had been working for about three hours when they reported headaches, dizziness, nausea and difficulty breathing, the fire department said.

The members of the crew — 11 men and one woman ranging in age from 22 to 55 — were taken by ambulance to hospitals for treatment. Their names were not released.

Six were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for possible treatment at the Center for Hyperbaric Medicine. The other six were taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Three of the patients were in serious but not life-threatening conditions. The rest had “possibly serious symptoms,” the fire department said.

Carbon monoxide levels as high as 850 parts per million were detected inside the building, the fire department said.

“More than 800 parts per million can cause headache, nausea, and dizziness after 45 minutes, collapse and unconsciousness after one hour and death within 2-3 hours,” Capt. Russ Davies said in a news release.

Navy Federal employees began arriving for work before 9 a.m. and were barred from entering until the fire department ventilated the building, with large red floor fans at the front door.

The building was reopened to the branch staff about 45 minutes later, after a subsequent test found no further carbon monoxide readings in the building.

