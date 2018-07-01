Capital Gazette shooting: How a quiet day in the newsroom was shattered

By 7 a.m. Thursday, the day had already begun for the small staff of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis.

Rachael Pacella was covering Induction Day at the Naval Academy, at which the newest crop of mids begin their four-year journey in a barber’s chair, getting their hair closely cropped, military-style.

One of her editors, Rob Hiaasen, was at home in Timonium, excited as a kid on Christmas about the gift he got his wife, Maria, for her 58th birthday, and asking if she wanted to open it now or when he got home that night.

Later, she chose. She packed him a lunch, kissed him goodbye and sent him off around 8:30 a.m. with a “love you.”

Hiaasen faced a commute to Annapolis of up to an hour and a half. Later in the day, it would be Maria Hiaasen making the drive. Frantically.

An event as shocking as the attack on the Capital Gazette newsroom makes whatever preceded it stand out in stark contrast. It’s why those who witnessed the planes crashing into the twin towers on Sept. 11 invariably note how perfectly blue the sky was that morning.

And so it was at 888 Bestgate Road before 2:30 p.m., when staffers were performing the most quotidian of tasks.

Hiaasen sent Pacella to a news conference at Sandy Point State Park to get information for an article fellow reporter Phil Davis was writing about a spate of water-related deaths.

Photographer Paul W. Gillespie was editing pictures and videos of a culvert being torn out in Glen Burnie.

Reporter Selene San Felice was updating an annual guide to government agencies — a task as tedious for staff members as it is useful to the readers who save it for future reference.

But shortly after 2:30 p.m., the routine of a newsroom afternoon — the tapping on keyboards and the fielding of phone calls — was shattered by violence.

A man bearing a shotgun with a light attached to its barrel appeared at the double-glass doors to the newsroom. Twice, he tugged unsuccessfully at the locked doors, then shot the right one, blasting it to shards.

He stepped into the office, turned to his right and shot. He pumped the shotgun and shot again. He proceeded to walk and shoot his way deeper into the newsroom.

There were 11 people in the office at the time. Five were killed.

Police have charged Jarrod W. Ramos, a 38-year Laurel man consumed by a fierce anger at the newspaper, with five counts of first-degree murder.

Much about how the rampage unfolded remains unclear. The survivors, who hid under desks and between file cabinets, could hear the shotgun blasts and the pleas of their co-workers. But perhaps mercifully, they saw only glimpses of the carnage.

Rebecca Smith, a recently hired advertising sales assistant, sat closest to the front door.

“I heard screaming,” Gillespie said. “Rebecca got shot.”

Italian graphic journalist Gianluca Costantini illustrated tributes to slain Capital Gazette employees Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, Gerald Fischman, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith. The phrase “he believed profoundly in the craft” was used by author and columnist Carl Hiaasen in remembering his brother.

By chance, most of the advertising staff was at a meeting at The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital.

Gillespie dived under a desk in the photo area in the middle section of the newsroom and curled himself into a ball. He could hear the gunman making his way down the aisle. He heard Wendi Winters, a features writer and editor, who sits nearby, shout, “No!”

“It was real loud, like a fighting ‘no,’ ” he said.

Winters had recently participated in an active-shooter training course at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis, where she had been a member for more than 20 years.

A member of the Anne Arundel County Police Department told participants that “hiding is not an option anymore,” the Rev. John T. Crestwell Jr. said. “You have to get to a point where you can do something, throw something, create a distraction.”

Her surviving co-workers believe she might have confronted the shooter because she was found in an aisle, not at her desk.

Across an aisle from where Gillespie was hiding sat Hiaasen and his cubicle mate Gerald Fischman, the editorial page editor. Their desks are in sight of the front door, placing them in clear view of the shooter.

Gillespie heard more shots and believes they struck the two editors. Knowing the shooter must be steps away from him, he thought: “If I see legs, I’ll push this chair as hard as I can … maybe knock him off balance at least.”

He didn’t see the gunman but heard another shot. He bolted from under the desk and down the aisle toward the front door. Almost immediately, he encountered Winters’ body in the aisle. He hesitated but heard another gunshot and ran, not knowing if the shooter had seen him and was aiming at him.

In the section of the newsroom farthest from the front door, four reporters had also taken cover under desks

As the blasts continued, Pacella ran toward a nearby back door, tripped and slammed her face in its frame.

The door had been barricaded from the outside. Pacella scrambled and squeezed between two file cabinets and a stack of papers, clamping her hand over her mouth to stifle her whimpering.

“I just have never seen anyone fight for her life like that,” San Felice said.

San Felice and cubicle mate Anthony Messenger, a summer intern, had hidden under a single desk. They curled around each other, holding hands, and San Felice pressed her mouth into Messenger’s back and thinks she might have bitten him as she tried to stop herself from crying out.

In a nearby corner, Davis, a crime reporter, was under his own desk.

Pacella, between the file cabinets, heard sports reporter John McNamara, whose desk is on her end of the newsroom, say something to the gunman.

San Felice said she saw him shot. She wanted to run out and help him, and already started feeling guilty that she couldn’t.

“I know if I come out from under the desk, I’m going to get shot, Anthony is going to get shot,” San Felice said. “My mind is quietly praying, kind of on autopilot.”

She heard McNamara struggling to breathe.

From under his desk, Davis texted a government official, who called 911. He doesn’t know whether that was the first call to police.

“If it was, then the police showed up in two to three minutes,” he said. “It was incredible how quickly they showed up after he stopped shooting.”

San Felice didn’t have her phone but told Messenger to call 911. She says they were put on hold. Hearing sirens approach, they hung up.

She took Messenger’s phone and texted her parents. Then she tweeted on his account the message that announced the massacre to the world: ”Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us.” Then, seconds later, “@baltimoresun.” It was 2:43 p.m.

The tweets set off a flurry of activity in the newsroom of The Sun, which bought the Capital Gazette in 2014, and then beyond. Friends and family members of Capital Gazette staff members began calling, texting, emailing and posting on social media the same plea: Are you OK?