Memorial services set for Capital Gazette staffers Hiaasen, Winters

Memorial services for at least two Capital Gazette staff members have been planned for the next week.

A celebration of the life of Rob Hiaasen, a 59-year-old assistant editor and columnist, will be held Monday at the Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills.

The celebration will take place from 6 to 9 p.m., according to an online invitation. "Rob would never want you to put on a suit for him, so the dress is “summer casual” and shorts are welcomed," the invitation read.

The memorial service for reporter and editor Wendi Winters, 65, will take place at noon July 7 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Annapolis, one of Winters' daughters, Phoenix Geimer, wrote on Facebook.

“In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Girl Scouts of America, the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, or the American Red Cross,” Geimer wrote.

The Unitarian church held a service honoring Winters on Friday, which preceded a vigil honoring the five victims who were killed in the Thursday shooting at the newspaper in Annapolis.

nbogelburroughs@baltsun.com

twitter.com/nickatnews