Following legal action, FAA cuts off talks with BWI roundtable on flight noise

The Federal Aviation Administration has cut off talks with Maryland and a community group about flight noise at BWI Marshall Airport, after Attorney General Brian Frosh filed a pair of petitions last month asking the agency to readjust flight paths to reduce the noise.

Gov. Larry Hogan directed Frosh to file the petitions on behalf of upset neighbors of BWI Marshall and Reagan National airports who were displeased with airliners flying lower over their homes after the federal government rolled out a new system of air traffic management in 2014.

Maria Stanco, a deputy regional administrator in New York, wrote in a July 11 email to the Maryland Aviation Administration that the legal action effectively ended the agency’s ability to move forward with the discussions with the state agency or the BWI Community Roundtable.

“Due to pending litigation we are unable to continue our conversations with the Roundtable, the Airport or the associated contractors on this issue,” Stanco wrote. “No action from the Roundtable is expected at this point.”

The new NextGen GPS-based air traffic system resulted in lower flight paths, producing more noise at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall, Ronald Reagan Washington National in Arlington, Va., and other airports across the country.

Neighbors of BWI formed the roundtable, the FAA’s preferred method of feedback, last year. The group is scheduled to meet Tuesday night, but with the federal agency pulling out of the negotiations, it’s unclear what remaining action the group can pursue.

Mary Reese, the roundtable’s chairwoman, said she was frustrated to learn that the agency would no longer be engaging the neighbors in the process, especially given that the group had dedicated more than a year to finding a solution.

Finding out from the state aviation administration — and not the FAA — that the discussions had ended only added insult to injury, she said.

“It is like being broken up with on a Post-It note,” Reese said.

Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for Frosh, said the attorney general plans to stay the course with the petitions.

Hogan was disappointed with the FAA’s decision, spokeswoman Shareese DeLeaver-Churchill said in a statement. He plans to continue efforts to bring an end to the flight noise, she said.

“However, the administration remains open to a productive dialogue with the FAA on this very important issue,” she said.

A spokesman for the state aviation administration deferred comment to governor’s statement. A spokesman for the FAA did not respond to a request for comment late Monday afternoon.

Barring any further communication from the FAA, the roundtable hopes airport officials at the meeting will explain what happens next.

“I hope they will provide someone who can answer our questions,” Reese said.

