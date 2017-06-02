150-year-old St. Lawrence Martyr parish expands with complex on former site of Blob's Park

There's not likely to be polka music during services at St. Lawrence Martyr Catholic Parish this weekend, but no one could blame parishioners if they have a bit of dance hall deja vu when they pull into the church parking lot.

This weekend, the 150-year-old congregation is celebrating a move into a new $4.2 million parish complex in Hanover — on the grounds that used to be part of Blob's Park, the beer garden where generations danced many a night away.

"People do mention that," said the Rev. Victor Scocco, pastor of the growing parish. The new facility on Parkside Boulevard, he said, is essentially built where the beer hall used to be.

Blob's Park closed in 2014, and Scocco said St. Lawrence Martyr is hoping to establish another legacy for the property, as a "space of welcome" to a growing community.

"There are thousands of houses going up within a 5-mile radius," said Scocco. "We've heard for years how the area would be growing, and that is certainly being realized."

The parish will host a dedication Mass, presided over by Archbishop William Lori, at 5 p.m. Saturday at the new complex, 7850 Parkside Blvd.

St. Lawrence Martyr dates to the post-Civil War era. According to a history on the parish website, the original church was dedicated in 1866 as a mission of St. Augustine in what was then known as Jessup's Cut. Scocco said several current families in the church can trace their heritage back to founding members.

St. Lawrence Martyr has grown with the area. Scocco said membership is about 500 families, even though the existing church has seating for just 100.

The church has long envisioned an expansion, and planning began in earnest several years ago as the Archdiocese of Baltimore acquired 29 acres where Blob's once stood.

The new 19,000-square-foot facility can seat about 350 people in a space for worship services, and also includes a parish hall for social events, a commercial kitchen, six classrooms for religious education and a "cyber bar" — where the church plans to offer coffee, Internet access and a place to socialize.

The church is located in the midst of Parkside, a new development that includes hundreds of homes. Scocco said even before the church formally opened, neighbors came by to check on its progress and talk with church staff.

"We want our neighbors to feel welcome," he said.

The pastor noted that the archdiocese has placed an emphasis on the importance of reaching out as disciples of faith, and said: "Building this is a way to enable that mission of discipleship."

He said his congregation has fully embraced that mission, and he hopes the new facilities will be seen as a place for the community to gather.

The facilities are considered the first phases of St. Lawrence Martyr's long-range plans for growth. Eventually, the congregation plans a 1,000-seat church and an education center on the property.

But while it looks to its future in Hanover, the parish is also keeping an eye on its roots on the other side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. The congregation will maintain its historic church. Scocco said it will be put to use for some Masses, and also potentially for weddings and perhaps small funerals.

"It's a beautiful, intimate space," he said. "It's our heritage."

One piece of that heritage, though, has found its way to the new church grounds. Scocco said a bell from the original church has been in storage for years at a parishioner's home, and the congregation has refurbished it, erected a bell tower on the new site and put it in place.

"It's a link to our historic past," said Scocco. "It sounds wonderful."

