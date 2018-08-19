Baltimore attorneys to lead investigation of sexual abuse allegations from 1970s at Key School in Annapolis

The Key School in Annapolis has launched an investigation into allegations that a culture of sexual abuse existed in the 1970s with administrators' knowledge.

The Washington Post is reporting that two Baltimore lawyers — Andrew Jay Graham and Jean E. Lewis — are leading the investigation into allegations at the Key School. The school teaches prekindergarten through 12th grade.

Matthew Nespole, the current head of the school, says a February review of allegations indicated former Key officials failed to protect students.

The allegations became public after a 59-year-old former student wrote in January on social media about abuse by two teachers starting when she was 13. Seven former students have come forward to say they were abused in the 1970s.

In March, The Capital newspaper reported that Key school leaders said they believe in the credibility of the allegations.

In a Feb. 25 email to the school community, administrators wrote that: "It is our opinion that individuals who were part of the Key community in the past failed to protect our students and to respond appropriately to reports of faculty misconduct made by former students.”

Police say they haven't received reports of any recent inappropriate conduct at the school.

The Capital Gazette contributed to this article.