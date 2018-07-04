Arnold townhouse fire spreads to two other homes, displacing eight people

About 70 firefighters were battling a townhouse fire in Arnold on Wednesday afternoon.

A deck at a home in the 1600 block of Wood Tree Court East caught fire at about 2:53 p.m., and the fire spread into the house and attic, said Capt. Russ Davies, a spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

The fire spread to two adjacent townhomes and caused about $270,000 worth of damage to the homes, said Lt. Michael Mayo, another fire spokesman.

All three homes were declared uninhabitable. A total of six adults and two children were displaced from the damaged homes, Mayo said.

The American Red Cross was called in to assist the residents of all of the homes, Mayo said.

Two people were injured. An adult male who lives in the home that caught fire was treated at the scene for a minor burn. He declined to be taken to the hospital, Mayo said.

A firefighter from the U.S. Naval Academy was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center as a precaution for possible heat-related illness, Mayo said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Firefighters from the Anne Arundel County, the Annapolis Fire Department and the U.S. Naval Academy Fire Department responded to the fire.

With temperatures above 90 degrees, firefighters were using the highest level of heat precautionary measures, Mayo said. They rotated working 15 minutes on the building, then spending 45 minutes to an hour resting.

“They are monitored continuously throughout,” Mayo said.

