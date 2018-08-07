Security guard shot at Annapolis Safeway

A security guard was shot at an Annapolis Safeway on Tuesday evening, according to the Annapolis Police Department.

Detectives say two groups of men exchanged gunfire outside the Safeway on the 1700 block of Forest Drive just after 9 p.m. A male security guard was injured; police don’t know whether he was the intended target.

The guard suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspects aren’t known at this time. Police ask anyone with more information to call Detective Chuck Bealefeld at 443-986-5561

