Maryland flag lowered, vigils planned Friday in Annapolis for Capital Gazette shooting victims

Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered the Maryland flag lowered to half-staff Friday, and a pair of candlelight vigils are planned for Friday night in Annapolis to honor the victims of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette, according to organizers.

Five employees were killed and two were injured when a gunman shot his way through the glass door of the newsroom and opened fire. The suspect was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

The governor ordered the flag lowered for the day “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless act of violence perpetrated ... against employees of the Capital Gazette,” according to the Maryland Secretary of State’s flag status page.

The first vigil, organized by local clergy and law enforcement, will take place at 7 p.m. at the Westfield Annapolis Mall parking lot, 2002 Annapolis Mall Road, in front of Pottery Barn.

The second, organized by Anne Arundel County Indivisible, will begin at 8 p.m. at Susan Campbell Park at the end of City Dock. Participants will “walk and line up on both sides of Main Street with lit candles in silence, ending at Lawyer's Mall,” according to the event post on Facebook.

“Annapolis suffered a tremendous loss on Thursday,” the posting says. “The courageous people who spend their lives keeping us informed about our beautiful town were victims of a tragic attack. This senseless violence affects us all and we stand together.”

“Please share and come so we can cry together. Let's fill the streets!!!!!” it says.

