Person killed by train near Odenton, MARC Penn Line service stopped

MARC Penn Line service was suspended early Wednesday after a person was fatally struck by an Amtrak train at the Odenton station.

The service was temporarily shut down due to police activity, the Maryland Transit Administration said on Twitter. The last southbound train departed Baltimore at 6:45 a.m.

There is no estimate as to when service will be restored, the MTA tweeted.

The Washington Metro will honor MARC tickets, the MTA tweeted, and the Camden Line Service is operating as normal.

This story will be updated.

