Mayor fires Annapolis Police Chief Pristoop

Annapolis Mayor Michael Pantelides has fired Police Chief Michael Pristoop.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Pantelides said Pristoop's firing was "not about the person, but rather about creating a new direction for policing and enforcement efforts, while generating new initiatives in our police department."

Maj. Scott Baker will take Pristoop's place as the active police chief while the city searches for a permanent replacement. The department declined to comment further on Pristoop's firing, deferring all other questions to city officials.

The decision to replace Pristoop comes after the city's deadliest year on record, with 12 homicides in the last 12 months and 10 in 2016.

Publicly, the two have aligned themselves as standing together in the fight against the increasing homicide rate in the city. When the homicide rate reached 10 last year, the two both spoke at a candlelight vigil honoring the victims.

The mayor and City Council have authorized an additional $1.25 million increase for the police department in response.

Pristoop has said he would use the funding to pay for up to eight additional officers, more security cameras throughout the city, expanding body cameras on officers, funding overtime and buying equipment. The department recently began accepting applications for both new officers and officers interested in applying from other departments.

Pristoop was not immediately available for comment.

