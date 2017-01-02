Annapolis aiming for $3 million FEMA grant

Have a business in Annapolis that has lost money due to nuisance flooding? Mayor Mike Pantelides wants to know.

The mayor has been passing out fliers to downtown businesses to collect information on the financial impact of the times Spa Creek rises and floods downtown roads and parking lots. His goal: convince the Federal Emergency Management Agency that Annapolis needs a $3 million grant to help fund a flood mitigation project.

To do this, he needs businesses to help him prove that the flooding takes an economic toll.

"We are asking downtown businesses to provide documentation on revenue loss on nuisance flooding," Pantelides said. "We are not asking them to give us their entire books."

Annapolis averages about 39 nuisance floods a year, according to a 2012 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report. That's the most such floods in the country. The floods lead to everything from road closures to wet socks.

The $3 million from FEMA would be used to carry out the project after its design and engineering.

Pantelides and Alderman Joe Budge, D-Ward 1, recently visited businesses to pass out fliers requesting information on the money they have lost because of the flooding.

Ryan Lanny, the owner of Pip's Dock Street Dogs on City Dock, said the nuisance flooding can close his hot dog stand up to eight times a year. And that doesn't count the days when the flood waters aren't high enough to force him to close, but are high enough to deter potential customers from parking along City Dock.

Lamy said that in the almost eight years he has been in Annapolis, he doesn't remember any city officials before Pantelides and Budge making a house call on flooding problems.

"Anything that gets done is positive in my eyes," Lamy said. "Money-wise, we could lose anywhere from $10,000 a year" because of flooding.

He said he'll submit the information to the city before the Jan. 10 deadline.

Work on the flood mitigation project began in 2015, when the mayor campaigned for and received $1 million from the state government to draw up a plan.

The goal is to protect the city from sea-level rise and stave off nuisance flooding. Back-flow preventer valves would be installed at storm drains, two underground pumping stations would be built and there would be other storm drain improvements.

Officials believe that while the project wouldn't reduce the number of floods, it would prevent the problems from getting worse.

Businesses that want to provide information can contact Hollis Minor at hgminor@annapolis.gov. The city is requesting records from flooding events as well revenue information from corresponding years.