Hundreds line sidewalks as Sen. John McCain arrives in Annapolis for burial at Naval Academy

Hundreds of people — armed with chairs, American flags and signs — lined the sidewalks awaiting the late Sen. John McCain’s funeral procession.

McCain, who died Aug. 25 at age 81, will be buried today at the Naval Academy Cemetery, next to a longtime friend and academy classmate Adm. Charles Larson, who was a former USNA superintendent.

The former Republican presidential nominee and prisoner of war graduated from the academy in 1958 and is one of its most distinguished alumni.

Naval Commander Chris Brianas, 41, a 1999 Naval Academy alumnus, came with his wife, Cezanne, 40, and their 7-year-old daughter, Melania.

“I feel like we couldn’t miss this opportunity to honor a great Naval Academy alumni and an American hero,” said Brianas, who described the procession as beautiful and somber, and a celebration of “everything he meant to this country and what he did with his life.”

Brianas said he admired McCain’s ability “to be serious, to be thoughtful, extremely witty, to reach across the aisle, persevere and to never sway in his integrity.”

Married couple Sam and Joan Smith, both of Annapolis, arrived as early as 11:15 a.m., sitting their two chairs on a shaded hill near the Lincoln Military Housing, overlooking the road where McCain’s procession was expected to travel through with his hearse.

“We just feel that he’s somebody we admire,” said Sam Smith, 71, a retired federal employee. He and his wife, who said she met McCain once at a campaign event in Arizona, lamented McCain’s grit, honest, personality and “everything he did for this country,” they stated.

“The feistiness of that man, standing up time and time again,” Sam Smith said, adding that he was a fan of McCain’s effort toward campaign reform and better regulation of banks. The two said they were especially moved by the services held Saturday at a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral, where former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush gave eulogies.

“He was always a champion of the people” and didn’t let the title of Republican attached to his name sway his morals, Sam Smith said. He was often unafraid to voice his opinion, was successful in negotiating with people he disagree with and paid attention to small details, Joan Smith, 76, added.

As buses filled with people — some labeled with signs “Honoring Senator John McCain” — passed by, Stacy Cole, 45, her daughter Bianca Elliot, 15, and friend Nancy McCamish, 54, gleefully waved their flags near an entrance to the Naval Academy.

“We all just want to bear witness to the final journey of a hero in our hometown,” Cole said.

McCamish, who remembers watching McCain on TV, said during a time when the country was divided, “he was somebody that brought together both sides.”

“He didn’t care,” she said. “He put country first. And I think this [younger] generation cares about that.”

While some showed up simply for support, others hoping to commemorate McCain’s life also came with a political message.

Cloaked in a shirt and bandanna covered in red and white stripes and stars adorning a blue background, veteran Lewis A. Bracy, 65, camped out as early as 10:30 a.m. with a sign that read “John U R All, Trump is Not.”

Bracy said he was adamant about showing respect and honor for McCain, a person who fought and suffered for his country.

“He came through it and served his country more as opposed to the current occupier of the White House,” he said.

Vietnam veteran Michael J. Butler, 68, could be seen saluting and taking off his hat as McCain’s casket, draped in the American flag in a black hearse, proceeded through Naval Academy gates around 1:40 p.m.

Butler drove alone from his home in Greenport, N.Y., at around 3 a.m. Sunday to see the procession that lasted just minutes. But it was worth it to represent Vietnam veterans and honor McCain, he said.

“He’s a great man,” Butler said. “He stands for America in a way that most people can’t understand.”

