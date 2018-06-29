Mourners gather at vigil for victims of Capital Gazette shooting

About 300 people gathered Friday in a parking lot outside a Pottery Barn in the Westfield shopping mall to celebrate the lives The humid air was thick and difficult to push through, like grief.

The vigil was held to honor the five employees who were killed Thursday after a gunman blasted his way through the glass door of the Capital Gazette newsroom in Annapolis.

Killed during the rampage were editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen, 59; Wendi Winters, 65, a community correspondent who headed special publications; editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; sports writer John McNamara, 56; and Rebecca Smith, 34, a sales assistant.

But though the five were the most obvious casualties, those attending the vigil were careful to acknowledge that the people who survived the attack also suffered perhaps irreparable damage.

Some injuries were physical. Staff members Rachael Pacella and Janel Cooley were treated at a local hospital for minor wounds.

Others were terrorized psychologically.

Reporter Selene San Felice borrowed a colleague’s phone and posted the following message on Twitter while she cowered under a desk: "Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us."

The professional instincts that crime reporter Phil Davis had polished for years conquered their greatest test. Davis didn’t stop reporting the news even as he waited to be interviewed by police.

“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload,” he wrote on Twitter.

Jarrod Warren Ramos, 38, of Laurel was arrested and charged with five counts of first-degree murder. He was represented at the bail hearing by public defender William Davis.

