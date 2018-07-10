Meet the man who built crosses for Capital Gazette shooting victims

A retired carpenter from Illinois arrived at the site of the latest American mass shooting in the quiet and dark cover of night the last weekend in June, and built a memorial for the slain journalists of The Capital: four crosses for Wendi Winters, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara and Rebecca Smith; a Star of David for Gerald Fischman.

Before leaving Annapolis, activist Greg Zanis wrote some parting thoughts and placed markers by the crosses for others to do the same.

“I always write a few things,” said Zanis. “It gets people to start writing on this.”

The ritual of building memorials has become painfully familiar to Zanis, so much so that he keeps track of the number of crosses he makes.

Zanis built memorials in Las Vegas, where 58 people died in a shooting at a concert, and Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and teachers died in a school shooting. He built memorials for the 15 people who died in Columbine High School in 1999, including the shooters.

Zanis’ memorials are at once deeply personal, with pictures and notes, and impersonal, with numbers etched at the top to track the number of crosses.

On June 28, a gunman shot through the glass doors of the newsroom and killed five people. The incident was America’s 154th mass shooting in 2018, according the nonprofit group Gun Violence Archive.

Zanis began making crosses after his father-in-law was killed in 1996, and he began to track them soon after.

The memorials symbolize the souls of those who died, he said. And they allow community members to express their sorrow and share memories.

Jon Korin, a Severna Park resident, drives by the memorial on Bestgate Road on his way to his mom’s house.

“It deepens, amplifies, what I’m already feeling,” Korin said. Seeing the memorials, he remembers those who died, but also the people who try to discredit and insult journalists.

Korin, an advocate for building bike lanes and trails, regularly visited The Capital to talk biking issues with reporters and editors.

The memorials are located at a stretch of land between bike trails, Korin said. He hopes that cyclists will see the memorials and think of the tragedy. And that they might be inspired to take action to change their communities, such as passing gun laws, improving mental health treatment or cultivating a culture that doesn’t let anger fester and erupt in violence.

Just over a week after the shooting, the memorials also represent a surreal reality for people in Annapolis, said Carl Snowden, a member of the Anne Arundel’s Caucus of African-American Leaders.

“It’s one of those memorials you wish didn’t exist,” he said.

The crosses and star connect Annapolis to the hundreds of mass shooting sites across America.

These visible symbols do more just help people grieve — they can also change the way people think, said Rev. Dan Haas, a community activist who works with Zanis in Chicago and Aurora, Ill.

In Chicago, these memorials have sparked conversations about the consequence of violent disputes, he said.

“The visual pictures of these crosses representing real lives, real people that have died from senseless violence is very impacting, very powerful, when you the sheer number of them in one place and their photos,” Haas said.

