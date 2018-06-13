Construction worker dies after electrocution in Odenton

A construction worker died after being electrocuted in Odenton on Tuesday, Anne Arundel County Fire Department Capt. Russ Davies said Wednesday.

Fire officials were called to the 1200 block of Annapolis Road at 2:05 p.m., where they found the worker. They were unable to resuscitate him, officials said.

The man, in his mid-30s, had been installing siding on a new house while standing on a scaffold when he came in contact with a live electrical wire, Davies said.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health officials plan to investigate.

This is the second work-related death in Anne Arundel this week, and a third occupational safety investigation opened in the last few months.

A worker died when he was struck and pinned by a branch from a tree he was trimming in Annapolis on Sunday. He has still not been identified.

The body of Jose Gilberto Loza Ramirez, 21, was found last month after he went missing in a workplace accident on the Severn River in April.

Ramirez and another man were working for Prestige Yacht Management when they used a kayak in an attempt to recover a floating platform that had become loose, a Maryland Natural Resources Police spokesman said. Neither man was wearing a life vest when the kayak overturned.