Crofton man dies when his Uber catches fire after crash on Route 3

A Crofton man died Thursday afternoon when the Uber he was riding in collided with another vehicle on Route 3 in Gambrills, then caught fire after the crash.

Raymond Quartuci, 27, was unable to unable to get out of the Toyota Corolla after it was struck by another vehicle and caught fire, said Lt. Ryan Frashure, Anne Arundel County police spokesman.

Police said that Heather Ferns Boyer, 44, of Bowie was driving a Chevrolet Equinox southbound on Route 3 about 1 p.m. when her car struck a Toyota eastbound on Route 175.

Uber driver Mohamed G. Elsdeg Ahmed, 40, of Odenton was seriously injured in the fire but was able to get out of his car. He was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he was listed in serious condition.

Quartuci was unable to get out of the back seat. He was declared dead at the scene.

Boyer and a passenger in her car, Katherine L. Goodman, 62, of Glen Burnie were taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police did not say why the Toyota ignited after the crash.

No charges have been filed in the accident, but an investigation is continuing.