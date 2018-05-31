Annapolis officers deny beating, using racial slurs in wrongful detainment suit

BALTIMORE — Sgt. Christopher Kintop, the officer in charge the night Annapolis police arrested Towhee Sparrow, testified in a federal court Thursday that officers never beat the Prince George's County man or used racial slurs when they detained him as a suspect in an armed assault.

Kintop is one of three officers named in Sparrow’s suit in which he claims police violated his Fourth Amendment rights, kicked him in the head, called him racial slurs and injured his hands while pulling him off the ground in handcuffs during a detainment on June 5, 2014.

The sergeant testified Thursday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore that he was speaking with Sparrow’s father while other officers handled the detainment and eventual release of Sparrow and never saw Sparrow beaten or called a racial slur.

“I think I would’ve been in a good position to hear it,” Kintop said.

Police say that Sparrow was not the suspect they were searching for when they received a report of a couple threatened at gunpoint by a man on a dirt bike at a shopping center on Bay Ridge Road. Witnesses testified last week they told officers the man who threatened them was a Hispanic or Asian teenager. Sparrow is black. But the office has defended its actions, saying Sparrow was detained as part of an active investigation.

Kintop defended Robert Reese II, a former Annapolis officer with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office who detained Sparrow at gunpoint after seeing him ride on what he thought was a dirt bike in a nearby community.

“He did his job as a police officer to stop that person,” Kintop said.

Sparrow’s attorney, Charles Bernstein, countered that Kintop had his back turned while other officers brought in the two victims to identify the man. He said while Kintop said he did not see any visible injuries, Sparrow’s attorneys say internal injuries would not have been immediately noticeable. Sparrow suffered brain damage, his attorneys say.

Kintop testified it’s common for officers to miss parts of radio dispatches related to their case, as Elson tried to show that officers may have not known the details of the suspect’s race prior to detaining Sparrow. Kintop said officers could have called into the station for such details if they thought they’d missed part of the transmission.

The sergeant was joined by Det. Thomas Pyles, a 15-year veteran of the Annapolis Police Department, who testified he did not see officers do anything improper with Sparrow. He did say he heard Sparrow say “ooo” or “ow” when Officer Ralph DeFalco, one of the three officers named in the suit, “pulled his hands away from his body” while “he was in handcuffs.”

The testimony comes in the second week of the trial. The officers named as defendants — Kintop, DeFalco and Reese — are white. The jury is all white.

It is the second time Kintop has been named in a wrongful arrest lawsuit. A state District Court judge found Kintop and the city liable after he changed the suspect's race on an arrest warrant in 2007 in a domestic violence case from black to white, leading to the arrest and detention of the wrong man.

In May 2013, while the case was pending, then-police Chief Michael Pristoop promoted Kintop to sergeant. A state district court judge ruled against the city in March 2014.