Carroll County man fined for illegally stockpiling 300,000 tires in Anne Arundel

A Carroll County man was ordered to pay $15,000 to the Maryland Clean Water Fund after he pleaded guilty to illegally stockpiling about 300,000 scrap tires in Jessup.

Michael J. Ranaudo, 51, of Westminster, pleaded guilty to operating an un-permitted scrap tire collection facility at 7807-7808 Ballentines Way in Jessup, the Attorney General’s Office wrote.

The office said Circuit Court Judge Michele Jaklitsch sentenced Ranaudo to a prison sentence of one year, all suspended; three years of supervised probation; and to pay $15,000 to the state fund.

