Early voting at Crofton Area Library shut down due to suspicious packages

Early voting at the Crofton Area Library was shut down Thursday when two suspicious packages were found in the rear parking lot.

A library employee found two unmarked FedEx packages leaning against a tree outside the building, said library spokeswoman Christine Feldman. That employee alerted the Anne Arundel County Police and Fire departments.

The report came in at 1 p.m., said fire department spokesman Russ Davies. County and Annapolis police, the county fire department and the Annapolis bomb squad were on the scene. The bomb squad has X-ray’d the packages to determine what is inside them.

A little after 3 p.m., a planned explosion by emergency officials. was heard.

People are not allowed into the building. There are 66 people gathered together in one area inside the library, including voters, employees of the library, election staff and regular library customers. They are allowed to leave, but cannot retrieve their vehicles.

Those looking to vote should go to the Odenton Regional Library, according to the board of elections.

This post will be updated.

