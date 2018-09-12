St. John’s College announces plan to lower tuition by $17,000 a year

In a move to make education more affordable for its students, St. John’s College will slash tuition by $17,000 and attempt to bolster its endowment fund.

The private, liberal arts school in Annapolis is planning to install a new philanthropy-centered financial model that relies more on donor dollars, it announced Wednesday. This model will make St. John’s less dependent on tuition-paying students.

“We’ll make up that difference by doubling our endowment,” said Panayiotis Kanelos, president of the college’s Annapolis campus. St. John's also has a campus in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “By next fall, no student at St. John’s will pay more than $35,000 a year.”

St. John’s on Wednesday also announced a fundraising initiative called “Freeing Minds: A Campaign for St. John’s College,” with the goal of raising $300 million to make up any gaps in funding.

“The capital campaign is to grow our endowment to ensure that we have the resources to do this,” Kanelos said. He also said the school has already raised more than 60 percent of its goal.

By the 2019-2020 school year, the new model — and tuition change — will take effect.

Administrators estimate the cost to educate a St. John’s student for one year is $60,000. Most students pay around $52,000 each year, according to college officials.

Kanelos said tuition has not been as low as $35,000 in a decade.

St. John’s officials hope to put an end to the notion that quality education has to be expensive.

“For too long, most private colleges have been driven by the idea that families believe high price equals high quality, and with this belief private colleges have embraced an escalating tuition model known as ‘prestige pricing,’” said Mark Roosevelt, college-wide president of St. John’s Annapolis and Santa Fe campuses, in a statement.

“We are putting a stop to prestige pricing and making a transformational change around affordability and accessibility so that, with our lower tuition price and generous need-based financial aid, a St. John’s education is within reach for a wider range of students,” Roosevelt said.

Colleges and universities nationwide have gotten significantly pricier over the last 20 years. Between 2007-2008 and 2017-2018, tuition and fees at public and private institutions have increased about three times the rate of inflation, according to a College Board survey.

It is standard for schools to increase tuition by 3 percent annually.

St. John’s, like most schools, has traditionally relied on a tuition-dependent funding model. Kanelos said he is not aware of any other schools with philanthropy-centered financial models.

“We always do things differently than other schools,” Kanelos said. “This will give us permanently the resources we need to keep St. John’s affordable.”

St. John’s finances were under scrutiny about two years ago when it restructured its leadership, eliminated positions and sold property to address an $11.5-million funding deficit.

Kanelos said the school is now closer to its funding goals and expects to have a balanced budget by 2021.

“We started off with a significant operating deficit,” Kanelos said. “Now that we’re stable financially, we asked what kind of school do we want to be. This model is about thinking for the future.”

There won’t be any changes to academic programs after the new model takes effect. Students can still count on small class sizes and low student-to-teacher ratios. Kanelos said there aren’t any plans to cut positions.

“Families are stretching so hard just to get kids into college and pay for it,” said Kanelos. “We recognized that this was a serious issue and we should listen to the families out there who were expressing their fears and frustrations.”