Former Maryland City youth soccer coach gets 18-year sentence for child abuse

A former Maryland City youth soccer coach received an 18-year prison sentence after he was convicted of sexually abusing a player earlier this year.

Eris Murray, 56, of Hanover was sentenced Wednesday by Circuit Court Judge Cathy Vitale after he was found guilty of sexual abuse of a minor, second degree sex offense and sodomy.

The player, now a teenager, told investigators last year Murray sexually assaulted him while he was staying at Murray's home on two occasions between 2008 and 2012.

He was between 8 and 12 years old during that period.

The juvenile told investigators Murray was the coach of his Maryland City Mustangs youth soccer team during the same time period.

A spokesman for the league said last year Murray only coached when his son was a player and had not been with the team since.

According to charging documents, the now-16-year-old told investigators two incidents took place at Murray’s home.

In the first, the juvenile said he went to Murray’s house in Laurel to spend the night with Murray's son.

Murray’s son was not home, and the coach told the juvenile to wait on the couch for his son to return. Murray then sexually assaulted the child, charging documents state.

The juvenile told investigators that a second incident took place six months later, again while he staying with Murray's son at the coach's home, according to charging documents.The juvenile said he had fallen asleep on the couch watching television but woke up in Murray's bedroom, where he was sexually assaulted, according to charging documents.

Murray turned himself in on Dec. 22, but pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Calls for comment from Murray’s attorneys were not returned Wednesday evening.

CAPTION Dan Nataf, a professor at Anne Arundel Community College, talks about his new Center for the Study of Local Issues survey that found residents believe drugs to be the biggest problem in the county. Dan Nataf, a professor at Anne Arundel Community College, talks about his new Center for the Study of Local Issues survey that found residents believe drugs to be the biggest problem in the county. CAPTION Dan Nataf, a professor at Anne Arundel Community College, talks about his new Center for the Study of Local Issues survey that found residents believe drugs to be the biggest problem in the county. Dan Nataf, a professor at Anne Arundel Community College, talks about his new Center for the Study of Local Issues survey that found residents believe drugs to be the biggest problem in the county. CAPTION Christopher Allen Scheibe, 29, was sented to life in prison, but with the possibility of parole, after he pleaded guilty to two murders dating back to 2012. Christopher Allen Scheibe, 29, was sented to life in prison, but with the possibility of parole, after he pleaded guilty to two murders dating back to 2012. CAPTION Five people are facing murder charges in what Anne Arundel County police describe as a plot to kill an Annapolis woman found buried in a secret grave last month. Five people are facing murder charges in what Anne Arundel County police describe as a plot to kill an Annapolis woman found buried in a secret grave last month. CAPTION Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare updates the press and the public on three bodies that were found recently in which the deaths are believed to be gang related. Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare updates the press and the public on three bodies that were found recently in which the deaths are believed to be gang related. CAPTION Mildred Pastor heard the gunshots and then saw a car had crashed into a garage down the alley from her Patrick Henry Drive rear patio. A man and woman were found shot to death in a car that had crashed into a garage in Alley 69 near Patrick Henry Drive in Brooklyn Park Wednesday afternoon. Mildred Pastor heard the gunshots and then saw a car had crashed into a garage down the alley from her Patrick Henry Drive rear patio. A man and woman were found shot to death in a car that had crashed into a garage in Alley 69 near Patrick Henry Drive in Brooklyn Park Wednesday afternoon.

twitter.com/PhilDavis_CG