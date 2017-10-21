Anne Arundel County sheriff says stepson taken by police due to opioid issue

Anne Arundel County Sheriff Ron Bateman confirmed Saturday that his stepson had been taken into custody by Anne Arundel County police for what he described as “opiate abuse.”

“These are unfortunate results of opiate abuse that my family and so many others deal with,” Bateman said in a statement. “I am a regular stepfather who had to do what was necessary to protect my family. I hope one day he gets the help he needs and stops hurting those who love him.”

Anne Arundel police also confirmed that Bateman’s stepson had been taken into police custody. They did not release any other information at this time. The Capital is withholding the name of Bateman’s stepson as his age has not been confirmed.

Bateman was in the news last year following charges of domestic assault from his wife, Elsie Bateman. His wife said the sheriff assaulted her after they got into an argument. Elsie Bateman quickly recanted her story and apologized. She declined to testify against Bateman during the trial, and the sheriff was acquitted after agreeing to attend counseling.

The sheriff filed for re-election on Monday. He is seeking his fourth term and has listed opioid abuse and a backlog of failure to appear warrants as key issues for the sheriff’s office. Three other candidates for sheriff, two Republicans and a Democrat, have filed. Bateman is a Republican who was initially elected as a Democrat.