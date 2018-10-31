Anne Arundel County police arrest Severn father in shooting death of his daughter

Anne Arundel County police Wednesday arrested a Severn man in the shooting death of his daughter.

Police charged Donald John Bucalo, 62, with first- and second-degree murder in the slaying of his daughter, Michelle Lyn Bucalo, 32.

Police responded to the 7700 block of Twin Oaks Road in Severn after Donald Bucalo called 911 Wednesday and told the dispatcher he had shot his daughter, police said.

Officer arrived at the scene to find Bucalo sitting on his porch. They entered the house to find Michelle Bucalo suffering from gunshot wounds.

Fire personnel tried to revive her, but Bucalo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Donald Bucalo and searched the residence and conducted a neighborhood canvass to interview witnesses.

“This investigation is very fluid and active but the information developed indicates this was a targeted attack and not a random act of violence,” police said.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700.

