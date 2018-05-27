Anne Arundel man dies when boat strikes Severn River marker

A 51-year-old Anne Arundel County man was killed Sunday when his boat struck a marker in the Severn River, Natural Resources Police said.

Firefighters responded to a call around 2 a.m. for a cardiac arrest on a boat, said Capt. Russ Davies, Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman.

The boat was brought into a private pier in the 1000 block of Shore View Circle in Crownsville where paramedics attempted to save the man, Davies said. He was declared him dead at the scene.

Candy Thomson, Natural Resources Police spokeswoman, said the incident happend at Marker 13 in an area of the river known as The Narrows.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore and will be identified after next of kin are notified, Thomson said. The police investiagion is ongoing, Thomson said.

The accident Sunday was one of two serious mishaps on the water reported by Natural Resource Police over the Memorial Day weekend.

Two personal watercraft collided Saturday night in the waters of Ocean City, sending a Pennsylvania woman to a Delaware trauma center. She was in critical condition Sunday.

The driver of second watercraft was not injured but was charged with negligent operation.