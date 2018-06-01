Environmental groups team up to plant 50 million oysters in Severn River

For the first time, the Severn River Association and Oyster Recovery Partnership are asking for direct funding to buy baby oysters and restore a reef in the Severn River near Annapolis.

The organizations have partnered to purchase and grow 10 million baby oysters that will be added to the 40 million oysters contracted by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Any money given to the new Operation Build a Reef program will go directly to restoring a protected sanctuary between the Severn River and Naval Academy bridges.

The 50 million oysters would be the largest oyster recovery project in the Severn River in a decade, officials said.

Bob Whitcomb, Severn River Association oyster committee chairman, said he hopes volunteers will step forward.

“Our strength is having the largest group of volunteers helping through (Marylanders Grow Oysters),” Whitcomb said. “We are asking them to open their wallet and help with direct fundraising.”

Operation Build a Reef starts Friday as the Oyster Recovery Partnership and Severn River Association begin taking money through buildareef.org. Participants can pay $100 to buy a bushel of oysters that will be planted alongside the planned 40 million. Bushels can be purchased through July 30. Plantings will be spread throughout July.

Each bushel will contain 2,600 spat that hopefully will grow into water-filtering machines; a mature oyster can filter 50 gallons of water a day. Spat are larval oysters and are mixed with old oyster shells to increase survival rates. If the 50 million goal is met, it would mean up to 2.5 billion gallons of water filtered once the oysters reach maturity.

“Operation Build a Reef serves as an exciting opportunity for residents to make a real, tangible difference in the health of their local waterway,” Oyster Recovery Partnership Executive Director Stephan Abel said in a statement. “With the help of Severn River friends and supporters, we can take advantage of the resources already being devoted this large-scale oyster reef project, and maximize the amount of oysters the river will receive.”

Severn oyster planting

Large-scale oyster planting typically occurs on the Eastern Shore because it is linked to the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement. The agreement is a deal between federal and state authorities to restore 10 Maryland and Virginia tributaries by 2025. This includes the Little Choptank and Tred Avon Rivers.

University of Maryland students volunteers work with the Chesapeake Bay Foundations Oyster Restoration Center, in Shady Side, as part of an “alternative spring break” program of college students from across the east coast. University of Maryland students volunteers work with the Chesapeake Bay Foundations Oyster Restoration Center, in Shady Side, as part of an “alternative spring break” program of college students from across the east coast. SEE MORE VIDEOS

The Severn River was a finalist to be included in the agreement, but the Maryland Natural Resources Secretary Mark Belton instead chose Breton Bay and upper St. Mary’s River as two new sanctuary locations.

The Severn River was named an oyster sanctuary in 2009, but the state’s decision would have directed more funds and oyster restoration efforts to the river.

County Executive Steve Schuh and other environmentalists — including the Severn River Association — backed the Severn River. The Magothy and South Rivers were also finalists.

The Severn River Association has long been planting oysters into the Severn River through the Marylanders Grow Oysters campaign. This campaign uses volunteers to plant young oysters on private docks to protect them during their first year of life.

After a year the oysters are transported to the Severn River. Severn volunteers produce about 750,000 oysters a year.

Marylanders Grow Oysters is sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources. Anyone who wishes to participate can fill out an application at the DNR website, dnr.maryland.gov.