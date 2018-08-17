Police: Severn woman died after multiple stabbings

A Severn woman found dead in her basement was stabbed multiple times, police said Friday.
In a release, Anne Arundel County police said an autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore found that 29-year-old Jasmine Sherel Adams died from “numerous sharp force injuries to the upper body.” The department did not say what type of weapon is believed to have been used.
Adams’ father found her dead in the basement of her home in the 1800 block of Hawk Court Wednesday. Police initially called her death “suspicious” before saying Thursday they were investigating her death as a homicide.
While police say they believe Adams’ death was a targeted attack, the department have not named a suspect in her killing.
In the years leading up to her death, Adams alleged in court documents that the father of her twin 10-year-old girls had threatened to kill her multiple times and was fearful for her life. He has been in prison since July 25 after being charged with drug and weapons offenses.