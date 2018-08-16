Severn homicide victim said she feared for her safety

Police are investigating the death of a Severn mother of two as a homicide and are looking into past domestic violence allegations at her house that include statements that her children’s father threatened to kill her.

No one has been charged in the death of Jasmine Sherl Adams, 29, whose body was discovered Wednesday in the basement of her home on Hawk Court. The man named in a 2015 protective order granted by a District Court judge has been in jail since late last month.

Anne Arundel County police said officers responded to the home at 11:24 a.m. Wednesday after Adams was found by her father.

Police initially called Adams’ death “suspicious” before releasing a statement saying that it was being investigated as a homicide. A spokesman said Adams suffered “trauma to her upper body.”

Marc Limansky, police spokesman, told WBAL-TV the department will be investigating the incidents of domestic violence reported at the home. But he would not say whether the person at the center of several domestic violence complaints made by Adams is a suspect in her murder.

The man, who has been in jail since July 25 on drug and weapons charges, is the father of Adams’ 10-year-old twins. Police told WBAL-TV the twins were not at home when she was killed.

Adams’ death was “a targeted incident,” police said, but offered no explanation as to why she was targeted.

After the birth of her daughters, court records show Adams and the girls’ father became involved in a years-long dispute over custody. Adams accused the man of threatening to kill her and have friends and family members hurt her on multiple occasions.

In a 2015 application for a protective order, Adams wrote she and her children’s father “have a history of domestic violence” dating to 2010. Court records show he had been the subject of domestic violence complaints dating to at least 2008.

She said in the 2015 complaint that he knew where she lived “and pops up randomly … has a gun.”

In one court filing in 2016, Adams wrote that after speaking to the man about child support payments, he “threatened that he would have someone either from his family or his girlfriend to come to my neighborhood to fight me.”

“I feel like he is plotting something harmful (or) a harmful act of violence towards me,” she wrote.

Less than a year after receiving the protective order in 2015, she filed a petition seeking criminal charges against him for violating the order in 2016.

She wrote that he “made threats to get other people to physically harm me” and said that “if he had anything to do with it, he would see me fit I’m dead (and) I better watch my back in my neighborhood.”

The charges were ultimately dropped. Emily Morse, spokeswoman for the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office, said the charges were dropped because Adams did not show up to court “and we were unable to move forward on the case without her.”

Limansky said the department had an increased presence around the Hawk Court home Thursday.

The department is asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4731 or leave tips anonymously at 410-222-4700.

