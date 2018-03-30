Senate office buildings in Annapolis evacuated after basement batteries fail

The state Senate office buildings in Annapolis were briefly evacuated Friday morning after generator batteries in a basement began emitting a strong odor.

Nick Cavey, the spokesman for the Department of General Services, said there was no fire at the Miller and James office buildings. But the building was evacuated about 8 a.m. as Annapolis firefighters arrived to check out the smell.

They determined the source of the odor was two, standard starting batteries attached to a backup generator in a basement room at 110 College Ave. The batteries were removed and the buildings were reopened about 9:45 a.m.

During the evacuation, legislators and staff members milled about outside the buildings on Bladen Street and College Avenue. No injuries were reported.

The massive Georgian-style brick buildings hold legislative and staff offices for the state Senate, and is located across the street from the State House, the governor’s mansion and the House of Delegates office buildings.

The General Assembly is entering its final week of the 2018 session on Monday.