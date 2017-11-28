Phishing thieves target Anne Arundel school paychecks, steal $57,000

Thieves used a phishing attack to redirect the paychecks of 36 Anne Arundel County school employees, getting away with roughly $57,000, school officials said Tuesday.

An unidentified individual or individuals used a phishing attack to move the Nov. 22 direct deposit pay for the employees to another account.

“I don’t want to go into specifics of what occurred because it could compromise the investigation, but it is certainly possible these employees clicked on spam email at some point and that enabled the perpetrators of this crime to access those 36 accounts,” said Bob Mosier, a spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

In a phishing attack, someone disguises themselves as a trustworthy source to obtain sensitive information such as usernames, passwords, and credit card details. The data is often for malicious reasons, such as theft of money or data.

“We don’t believe that any databases or other systems were compromised, but as a precaution, we have temporarily disabled electronic access by employees to some HR and payroll functions,” Mosier said.

Anne Arundel County schools have reimbursed the employees, providing them with paper checks. The school system will absorb the roughly $57,000 and will try to recoup the loss through insurance.

County police, the school system’s vendor, and Microsoft are working together to investigate the incident, Mosier said. Employees have been told to change their AACPS passwords and not click on spam.

Police were not immediately able to comment on the investigation.