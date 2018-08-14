Lead testing still needs to be done at more than 90 Anne Arundel County schools

Anne Arundel County Public School officials have released water testing results for 33 schools, but more than 90 schools won’t be tested for lead until next year — raising questions about water safety.

The school system had until July 1 to test water in all of its schools, according to a state law adopted in 2017. But Maryland Department of the Environment approved waivers permitting the school district to delay the deadline for 93 schools until July 1, 2019, said Bob Mosier, Anne Arundel County Public Schools spokesman.

The county targeted some of the district’s older schools for the first round of testing and will revisit the remaining schools before next year’s deadline.

Mosier said it would have been difficult to test water in all of the county’s schools for lead contamination without the extension.

“It’s a timing and logistics issue,” Mosier said.

At least 19 schools in the county have unacceptably high levels of lead in their water, the first round of testing showed. That’s more than 20 parts per billion, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standards. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says no amount of lead in water is safe.

Allison Pickard, who is running for Anne Arundel County Council, said she wonders why the testing hadn’t happened sooner. She’s had three children at Oakwood Elementary in the past eight years.

“It’s something that we should be paying attention to moving forward,” said Pickard, who currently has a third-grader at the school. “My thoughts as both a parent and a community leader were more about, where has this testing been all along.”

She previously served as Anne Arundel County PTA president and was a school board member.

The school district reported significant amounts of lead in 30 water fountains and sinks with consumable water at nine schools: Brooklyn Park Elementary, Glen Burnie High, High Point Elementary, Hilltop Elementary, Linthicum Elementary, Marley Glen Special Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Park Elementary and Sunset Elementary schools.

The water at affected outlets has been shut off and officials expect to replace the faucets by the first day of school, Mosier said.

The consumable water outlets represent 1.2 percent of the outlets tested, according to officials.

Facilities personnel have already replaced affected fixtures at six schools, Mosier said.

But the new fixtures will not get much use. They will remain shut off and will be tested again when the remaining 93 schools are screened for lead contamination.

High Point Elementary School has 10 outlets with consumable drinking water that tested over the EPA threshold — the highest of any of the 33 schools that underwent lead testing. The school is having all of its pipes replaced as part of an ongoing renovation, Mosier said.

Glen Burnie High School has six contaminated sites with consumable water, according to the just-released report. Oakwood Elementary school has two.

The Anne Arundel school board in 2017 voted against the bill that eventually became the law mandating all schools undergo water testing. Mosier said the board rejected the legislation because it opposes unfunded mandates.

“There was no funding that came along with testing,” Pickard said.

Baltimore City public schools have relied on plastic water bottles for more than 10 years because of high levels of lead that have rendered the water in school water fountains undrinkable. But Mosier said Anne Arundel County schools do not plan to follow suit.

“There are a sufficient number of drinking outlets in all the schools,” Mosier said.