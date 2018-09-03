Sandy Point State Park a popular Labor Day destination just days after drowning

The sun continued its reign Monday with a heat index above 100 degrees, but the heat and a recent drowning didn’t deter people from enjoying the cool waters of the Chesapeake Bay at Sandy Point State Park.

The smell of charcoal filled the air as hundreds of people grilled, swam, played sports and sailed and helmed their boats. Labor Day is one of the busiest times of the year for the park, which had signs up by 11 a.m. Monday warning visitors that all of the tables were taken.

At first glance, one wouldn’t know that just a few days ago tragedy struck Sandy Point State Park when Kaniya Kenly, 12, of Baltimore was pulled away by rough water and drowned.

Kenly and a few other children were swimming in the “No swimming” area of the beach, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police. The other children made it to the shore while Kenly was swept away, police said.

Two fishermen saw Kenly struggling and tried to reach her but could not. She was found several hours later about 40 yards from shore.

Shawn Kennedy of New York City said he didn’t know about the accident but always practiced safe swimming with his kids. He was in town visiting his father, who lives in Takoma Park.

They paid attention to the beach signs.

“We stay with the kids,” Kennedy said. “And we don’t go where we are not supposed to go.”

Maryland Natural Resources Police urged families to practice safe swimming habits this weekend. Lifeguards are on duty until 6 p.m. every day, but the park remained open until about 7:45 p.m. Monday. Police told parents to keep a close eye on their children and to avoid the no-swimming areas. Those areas are closed off for fishermen and small-craft launching.

But some don’t listen. Just a day after Kenly’s drowning, a family swam just past the no swimming sign. And again on Monday families had their children in the water in the no-swimming area.

Most of the families remained close to the shore, but park officials on both occasions saw the families and intervened.

People enjoy the beaches and waters at Sandy Point Park near Annapolis. (Joshua McKerrow) (Joshua McKerrow)

Department of Natural Resources officials said no additional staff was being deployed to the park after the drowning.

“The Maryland Park Service will — as always — continue to work to ensure the safety and security of all of our patrons, especially unattended and unsupervised children in or around the water,” said Stephen Schatz, Department of Natural Resources spokesman. “In light of the recent tragedy, our staff will have a heightened sense of vigilance conducting their duties, operations and responsibilities. Lifeguards will be even more mindful of strong currents and other hazards, and we will work to strictly enforce any and all swimming restrictions.”

Swimming isn’t the only option at Sandy Point State Park. Many families parked their families in the shadows of large trees. The park has heavily forested areas where families cooked and relaxed on hammocks and in tents. Radios played music and children could be heard splashing a couple of dozen feet away.

Others opted for an even simpler park activity: walking. Eli and Cheryl Brown enjoy leaving their Washington, D.C., home to walk around Sandy Point. The two were out again on Monday holding hands as they walked around the parking lot near the marina. At 11 a.m. it was already hot enough to work up a sweat while walking.

“We are trying to lose weight,” Cheryl Brown said. “While walking we like to talk and bond.”

While summer break may be ending — Maryland students start school Tuesday — the heat will linger.

The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang reported it could be one of the hottest Septembers on record. Temperatures are estimated between 74 to 77 degrees. The 30-year temperature average is 71 degrees.