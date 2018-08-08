Police charge two teenagers with attempted murder in shooting of Safeway security guard

Two teenagers were arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to the shooting of an Annapolis Safeway security guard, police said.

Nelson Poston, 15, of Annapolis, and Kareem Davis, 17, of Washington, D.C., were arrested in Annapolis for the Tuesday night incident, police said. Both are charged as adults.

Poston has also been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawfully carrying a handgun and the use of a firearm in a violent crime.

Davis has also been charged with attempted second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, unlawfully carrying a handgun and the use of a firearm in a violent crime.

Police said Poston and Davis were together Tuesday night on the 1700 block of Forest Drive. They encountered a group of men just after 9 and Poston took out a handgun and began shooting at them, police said. It’s not clear if Davis or the other men had weapons, police said. Officers have recovered a handgun.

When Poston and Davis started to leave the area, they ran past the security guard. Poston turned in the guard’s direction and fired his gun at him, police said.

The guard suffered a graze wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

Davis is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond and Poston is awaiting his initial hearing before the District Court Commissioner, police said.

On Wednesday morning, a police officer was stationed outside of Safeway. Beth Goldberg, a spokeswoman for Safeway, said declined to comment, deferring questions to Annapolis police.

Police said this is an active investigation. If anyone has information, call Detective Chuck Bealefeld at 443-986-5561 or provide an anonymous tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP..

Including Tuesday's incident, there have been four shootings in Annapolis, said Sgt. Amy Miguez, a police spokeswoman.

Compared to this time last year, there has been a 20 percent decrease in overall crime in the city and a 33 percent decrease in shootings, City Councilman Ross Arnett said in a statement. Arnett is acting mayor while Mayor Gavin Buckley is on vacation this week.

In 2017, the city experienced the second lowest number of crimes since 1975, Arnett said.

"Despite a steady decrease in crime in our city over the years, we must take every violent crime seriously and ensure that we are doing our best to bring justice to the victims and communities affected by these shootings," he said.