2 dead after crash on Interstate 97 at Benfield Boulevard exit

Two people were killed in a crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 97 in the Millersville area of Anne Arundel County, according to state police.
Police said Franklin Benda, 46, and David Limerick, 56, both of Edgewater, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on the southbound side of the interstate near Exit 10A, the Benfield Boulevard exit toward Veterans Highway and Severna Park. Police said officers found an Acura in the woods off the roadway near the curve of the exit ramp onto Benfield Boulevard.
Police said the vehicle failed to negotiate the curve of the exit ramp, traveled off the roadway, struck a tree and came to rest in the woods. Benda was the driver and Limerick was the front seat passenger, police said.
A lane of I-97 was closed during the recovery effort. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.