Two dead in early morning wrong-way crash on Route 50 in Annapolis

Two people from Baltimore died early Sunday morning after an SUV traveling in the wrong direction on Route 50 in Annapolis struck their motorcycle, state police said.

It was the latest in a string of wrong way fatalities in the area over the last several years.

A preliminary investigation showed that a silver Ford Expedition was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when it crashed into the motorcycle on Route 50 at Ridgely Avenue, according to a state police news release. State police responded around 12:50 a.m.

The two people on the motorcycle, Donald Tyner, 56, and Janell McDougald, 45, were declared deceased at the scene, according to state police.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was taken into custody at the scene and then to the state police’s Annapolis Barrack for processing.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending formal charges being filed.

Route 50 was shut down in both directions and traffic was diverted onto Rowe Boulevard at Bestgate Road. Route 50 was re-opened just before 6 a.m.

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

Five people were killed in 2017 in separate crashes on Route 50 near Annapolis.