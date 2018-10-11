SHA: Sinkhole repairs should completed before morning rush on Route 32

Emergency repairs were underway Thursday after a large sinkhole closed two lanes of Route 32 near the National Security Agency.

Traffic was backed up westbound as crews worked to patch the two left lanes of the highway near Exit 10, according to the State Highway Administration.

SHA spokesman Charlie Gischlar said Thursday afternoon that the lanes would likely reopen by midnight.

A vehicle was damaged, but no medics were called to the scene, Gischlar said. SHA was first notified of the 8-by-8-foot sinkhole at about 10:45 a.m., he said.

Gischlar had initially said there would be an “extended closure” of the lanes.

Nearly 78,000 vehicles use this section of Route 32 each day, according to the SHA, and Gishlar recommended that motorists take routes 198 or 175 as they are parallel routes.