Day 2: Great Mills, meet Pulse: Students visit memorial to Orlando massacre

On their way to Parkland, Fla., Great Mills senior Jaxon O’Mara and recent graduate Mollie Davis stopped at a memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando.
There they planned to join their fellow students and their teacher in Coral Springs, Fla., where they’ll meet with students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. A shooting there on Feb. 14 left 17 dead and 17 injured.
O’Mara raised $3,000 through a GoFundMe page to get herself, three Great Mills students and a teacher down to Parkland.