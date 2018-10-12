Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. marries Anne Arundel County judge

Judge Ripken.

Has a nice ring to it.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling and Cal Ripken Jr., the Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer, married over the weekend, according to a Ripken spokesman.

The couple has been dating for more than a year, since Ripken, 58, moved to Annapolis. The spokesman confirmed the couple is living in the area, but declined to provide details of their wedding.

Kiessling, 54, changed her name this week to reflect her marriage status, identifying herself on the Circuit Court website as the Hon. Laura S. Ripken, administrative judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit.

Judge Ripken could not be reached for comment at her offices in Annapolis Friday, although the Circuit Court building directory has been updated to reflect her name change.

A marriage license has not been filed in Anne Arundel Circuit Court.

Ripken has been assigned to preside over the trial of the Laurel man charged in the shooting death of five Capital Gazette employees on June 28. The man allegedly shot his way into the newsgroup’s offices on Bestgate Road in Annapolis, killing Rob Hiaasen, Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman and Rebecca Smith.

A spokesman for the former shortstop confirmed last summer that the couple had been dating for a few a months after they attended an Orioles game in July. In December, the couple was then spotted at the Kennedy Center Honors gala in Washington, D.C.

The baseball great joined the judge in November for adoption day, the courthouse ceremony that formalizes adoptions. He said he wanted to make it a tradition.

“I always ask Laura if I can come back,” Ripken said last year. “It’s a wonderful, emotional time.”

Ripken and his former wife, Kelly Ripken, divorced in April 2016 after nearly 30 years of marriage. He moved to Annapolis about the same time. The Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation has held a number of events in Annapolis since the move.

Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones bought the Ripkens’ Reisterstown mansion in May. It was originally listed at $12.5 million, but Jones reportedly paid far less.

Ripken was named the administrative judge for the Circuit Court in April 2015, after serving as an associate judge for five years.

Before Ripken was appointed to the bench, she worked as a prosecutor in the Anne Arundel State’s Attorney’s office from 1995 to 2010. She served as a deputy state’s attorney and chief of the hate crimes prosecution unit, and was a member of the sexual offense and child abuse trial team.

Ripken was previously married to former assistant state’s attorney Trevor Kiessling.

