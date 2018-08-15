Man charged in Capital Gazette shooting asks for time to consider insanity plea

The man charged in the death of five people in the Capital Gazette newsroom may be considering a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity, according to court records requesting more time to consider that defense.

Jarrod Ramos’ attorney has filed a motion Monday claiming there is “good cause” to extend the plea deadline. Maryland law requires a defendant enter a plea of not criminally responsible by reason of insanity when the defendant enters his or her official plea. A judge can allow an extension if there is good cause.

Public Defender William Davis wrote there are more than 800 documents to review. Some materials, like crime scene photographs, he argued, have not been given to the defense yet.

Davis wrote he and Ramos need more time to review the records while considering the plea. Davis emphasized the reference to the plea.

“In light of the nature and complexity of this case, the limited discovery disclosed to date, the need for a meaningful independent defense investigation, and the subsequent requisite consultation with the defendant, there is clearly good cause for this court to extend the filing deadlines set forth in Maryland Rule 4-242(b)(3),” Davis wrote.

A spokeswoman for Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams declined to comment on the motion. Davis could not be reached for comment.

Judge Laura Kiessling has set a conference meeting on the case at 9 a.m Monday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court. It is not clear if she will deal with Davis’ extension request or focus on other matters that have been filed in a series of routine pretrial motions.

Maryland law requires a defendant to enter a plea 15 days after his or her attorney is officially added to the case. A separate motion asking for more specific records from the State’s Attorney’s Office automatically extended that deadline. The good cause extension could provide even more time.

Ramos, of Laurel, has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder and other charges related to the mass shooting on June 28. Five Capital Gazette staff members were killed.

The good cause motion doesn’t mean Ramos will enter a plea of not criminally responsible, but it leaves the option open. Ramos already has entered a plea of not guilty.

Joseph LaMore, a Glen Burnie attorney not connected to the case, said the requested time extension makes sense given Davis’ claims about the size and scope of reviewable documents.

If Ramos enters a plea of not criminally responsible, it would be up to Davis to prove it in court. The Maryland Department of Health would interview Ramos and review his records before filing an opinion with Kiessling on whether he could stand trial and if is a danger to himself or others.

After that report — and the defendant is free to produce in his own experts — the judge would decide if he is not criminally responsible. If she agrees, Kiessling could then order Ramos be held indefinitely depending on the danger assessment.

“It appears they are considering the plea and requesting more time,” LaMore said. “In the right case, it has a legitimate purpose.”

On June 28, during a typical workday at The Capital, a man armed with a legally purchased shotgun blasted through the glass doors of the news organization's office.

Five people were killed: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara. Six other staff members in the newsroom that afternoon survived the attack.

Some of the staff tried to escape but found the back door of the office barricaded. Police called the incident a targeted attack on The Capital, the Annapolis daily newspaper that is the main publication of Capital Gazette.

Ramos, who was arrested in the office, has long held a grudge against the newspaper after it reported on his harassment charges. A former classmate of Ramos’ received peace orders against Ramos to limit contact between them.

Several letters were sent to various people on the day of the shooting, one of which was sent to The Capital’s former attorney. It included Ramos’ name and his home address, according to the letter.. It was signed by a Jarrod W. Ramos and stated he was heading to The Capital’s office with the “objective of killing every person present.”

A former reporter for The Capital also received a card that police believed was sent by the suspected shooter, The Virginian-Pilot reported. The card included a message “Smile, you’re on camera” and “It’s your big day. All eyes are on you.” It also included a CD. The content of that disc has not been disclosed.