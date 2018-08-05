Judge sets date for first hearing in Capital Gazette shooting

The man charged in the Capital Gazette shooting that killed five employees could appear in court for the first time later this month.
Circuit Court Judge Laura Kiessling will meet with counsel for Jarrod W. Ramos, charged in the attack, and Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams on at 9 a.m. Aug. 20 to set hearing and trial dates.
Kiessling issued a notice to the Jennifer Road Detention Center, where Ramos is held, to deliver him for the conference.
It would be Ramos’ first scheduled appearance after an arraignment hearing was canceled July 30.
The group will schedule at least one hearing, for a witness protection request from the state.
Public defenders Bill Davis and Elizabeth Palan objected to Adams’ request that Kiessling withhold witness phone numbers and addresses. Doing so would violate defendant Jarrod Ramos’ constitutional right to participate in his own defense, they said in an objection.
Adams did not provide any reasoning in the motion but indicated representatives of victims and survivors of the attack will testify. Local defense attorneys, unaffiliated with the case, said the protection request is unusual but could relate to Ramos’ history with harassment.
Separately, Kiessling granted a defense motion to receive grand jury testimony. Adams and his team are now required to turn over transcripts of all witness testimony before a grand jury to the defense, according to an order. Grand jury testimony is sealed and not open to the public, unlike other hearings in a criminal case.