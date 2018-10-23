Judge grants extension for insanity plea in Capital Gazette shooting case

The judge presiding over the Capital Gazette shooting case on Tuesday extended the deadline for an insanity plea, giving the suspected shooter until December to modify his not guilty plea.

Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Laura Ripken gave the defendant and his counsel an extra 60 days to explore a not criminally responsible by reason of insanity plea, opening the possibility he could serve the sentence in a mental health prison facility.

A gunman killed five people on June 28: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, Rebecca Smith, Wendi Winters and John McNamara. Six other staff members in the newsroom that afternoon survived the attack.

Jarrod Ramos, 38, of Laurel was indicted on 23 counts in the attack, including murder and attempted murder of other employees in the newsroom at the time.

Judges are likely to give latitude for criminally not responsible pleas, especially in complicated cases, said defense attorney Jennifer Alexander, who is not affiliated with this case.

“In any murder case, the judge is going to be more likely, as (Ripken) was, to give good cause,” Alexander said. “Then, if he fails to enter that plea, but needs to enter it at a later date, as long as the defense attorney can articulate good cause, it’s at the discretion of the trial judge.”

The new filing deadline is 60 days from Wednesday. Ripken in August set a trial for Jan. 15, to last about 10 days. She set a motions hearing for Dec. 18 and 19. A motions hearing previously set for Monday, Oct. 29 has been delayed.

Anne Arundel County’s top public defender William Davis, representing Ramos, entered a not guilty plea in July but requested more time to explore the insanity plea. Typically, a not criminally responsible plea is due 15 days after the initial appearance by a defendant or his or her attorney.

If found not criminally responsible, Ramos could serve his time at Patuxent Institution, a Jessup prison and the state’s only correctional facility focusing on mental health.

The maximum security institution offers medical, psychiatric, psychological and social casework services among others while serving as a maximum security facility, according to the Maryland Manual. It houses both men and women. The state appropriated $52.8 million to the institution for fiscal year 2019. Randall Nero serves as the director.

The Maryland Department of Health would interview Ramos and review his records before filing an opinion with Ripken on whether he could stand trial and if he is a danger to himself or others.

After that report — and the defendant is free to produce his own experts — the judge or jury would decide if he is not criminally responsible based on evidence given.

The extension pushes the case until after the Nov. 6 election. Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams, the prosecutor in the case, is running for re-election. He has, as part of his campaign, decried the plea agreements his predecessor Anne Colt Leitess made with defendants. Adams faces Leitess in the general election.

Ripken also granted a state’s motion and ruled that Ramos must submit fingerprints and handwriting samples. On the day of the shooting, media outlets reported that Ramos wouldn’t provide fingerprints — or couldn’t because they were removed somehow — and had to be identified with face-scan technology. Police confirmed Ramos’ face was used to identify him, but pushed back on having trouble getting fingerprints.

Anne Arundel County police said Ramos’ fingerprints were collected during the booking process. County prosecutors wouldn’t comment on their request and police declined to provide more details.

Former prosecutor Fred Paone said it isn’t unusual that relief is requested for handwriting samples, but he did say the fingerprints weren’t a common request because they are often collected in the booking process.

“It happens,” said Paone, an Annapolis alderman. “I was talking more in terms of the handwriting; I would have thought they have fingerprints but I don’t know the situation.”

Police arrested Ramos inside the Capital Gazette office at 888 Bestgate Road after a gunman shattered the glass front doors and opened fire. Ramos held a long-running grudge against The Capital newspaper after columnist Eric Hartley wrote about a 2011 harassment conviction. Ramos sued the newspaper for defamation, losing in lower court and on appeal.

In the days after the attack, The Capital’s former attorney, a Maryland Court of Special Appeals judge and a Baltimore City judge all received letters signed “Jarrod W. Ramos” dated the day of the shooting. They indicated that the writer wanted to kill everyone in the newsroom.

The defense could negotiate a plea agreement earlier than the January trial date, though it would be unlikely if something is worked out at this stage, Alexander said.

“We’re only about four months down the road which would be early in any homicide investigation, especially one of this complexity,” she said.

