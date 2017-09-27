Anne Arundel County councilman onstage with controversial Alabama primary election victor Roy Moore

Anne Arundel County Councilman Michael Peroutka was onstage with Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore Tuesday night as he celebrated victory in a special election against Luther Strange, a candidate backed by President Donald Trump.

Peroutka has supported Moore for years and contributed money to Moore’s Senate race. The councilman gave $2,500 to Moore’s campaign in June, with his wife Natalie contributing $2,500 in the September primary runoff, totaling $5,000, according to Federal Election Commission data.

A controversial figure in Alabama politics, Moore has been called the “Ten Commandments judge.” Moore lost his seat on the Alabama Supreme Court in 2003 after defying a federal court order to remove a commandments statue from the state judicial grounds.

Moore rose back up through political ranks and regained his Supreme Court seat in 2013 but was suspended in 2016 after ordering probate judges to enforce Alabama’s same-sex marriage ban despite a U.S. Supreme Court ruling. He resigned to pursue the Senate seat vacated by Jeff Sessions, now the U.S. attorney general.

Recently Moore pulled a gun out at a rally Monday in support of the Second Amendment.

Peroutka can be seen briefly in a 10-minute video of Moore’s victory speech posted on YouTube. The lead-in speaker was Stephen Bannon, Breitbart executive news editor and former White House chief strategist adviser. Moore then speaks, thanking staff and supporters. He doesn’t mention Peroutka, but he is to Moore’s left and can be seen as Moore leaves the stage.

The history between Peroutka and Moore dates to Moore’s initial time in the Alabama Supreme Court. After Moore was ousted from the court, Peroutka dedicated a Ten Commandments statue and field to Moore on land he owned in Mitchellville.

Peroutka has backed Moore throughout his political career, with the Senate campaign contributions as the most recent example.

The Elizabeth Streb Peroutka Foundation has directed money toward Moore as well. This foundation is run by Peroutka and his brother, Stephen Peroutka, and is named after their mother. The two also co-founded the Institute on the Constitution, an educational organization that teaches people about God’s roots within the U.S. Constitution. Moore and Peroutka share the belief that man’s rights are given by God, not by other men.

In 2013 and 2014, the foundation gave a grant of $12,000 each year to the Foundation for Moral Law. Moore was president of the organization before he returned to his status as chief justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court. Moore’s wife, Kayla Moore, is now president of the foundation. The foundation represents individuals in religious liberties cases.

In the foundation’s tax records, it described the grant as “in defense of family litigation and advertising” and “prolife expansion, project/litigation and legislation of pro-life issues.” The Peroutka Foundation routinely gives grants to pro-life groups. It’s also given grants to benefit homeless people.

“Don’t let anyone in the press think that because (Trump) supported my opponent that I do not support him and support his agenda,” Moore said in his speech.

“As long as it is constitutional, as long as it advances our society, our culture, our country, I will be supportive, as long as it is constitutional. We have to return the knowledge of God and the Constitution of the United States to the United States Congress.”

Peroutka did not respond to a request for comment.