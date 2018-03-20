Anne Arundel delegate proposes letting paramedics dispense naxolone

The opioid roundtable earlier in the General Assembly has spawned another round of legislation, one of which would allow paramedics to dispense the powerful anti-overdose drug naloxone.

House Minority Leader Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, testified Tuesday in favor of his proposal to allow paramedics to dispense naloxone after hearing testimony in support of the idea from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Chief Allan Graves.

Graves and Kipke participated in a January roundtable in which lawmakers reviewed overdose statistics and discussed potential solutions. Kipke submitted legislation that would allow paramedics to distribute the drug, widely used to reverse the symptoms of an opioid overdose. Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk, D-College Park, co-sponsored the legislation.

Kipke told the Health and Government Operations Committee that House Bill 1764 would save lives.

“It is not uncommon for a paramedic to go to a house two or three or four times a week,” Kipke said. “There are countless stories especially parents with adult children having overdoses in their houses.”

The bill would allow paramedics to give the drug naloxone to someone who might overdose or a person associated with someone who might overdose. Currently, paramedics can administer naloxone but can’t dispense it.

Kikpe’s proposal would change what paramedics can do with the expectation it will increase the likelihood overdose medication is available when someone overdoses. Kipke said the naloxone kit has training information to guide administering the medicine.

If Kipke’s bill makes it out of committee and passes the House, it would go to the Senate’s Rules Committee — one more hurdle.

The bill received a small bit of scrutiny, with delegates raising questions about cost. An entity associated with paramedics would pay for the naloxone, Kipke said. A fiscal note attached to the bill estimated the cost would fluctuate based on need with agencies increasing the stock of naloxone.

In other business, the committee heard another of Kipke’s opioid bills Tuesday. House Bill 1716 would allow data from the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program to be given to insurance carriers. This would allow the carriers to determine “medical necessity” of drug claims as well as coordinate patient care, according to the legislation.

Del. Terri Hill had concerns about a “big brother” effect from the bill. She argued some patients may withhold information from an insurance carrier because they don’t want the carrier to know.

“If I have a procedure done, they could get access to information I may not want them to have,” Hill said. “The majority of people on controlled substances aren’t addicts.”

Kipke disagreed with her concerns, saying the benefits of the bill would outweigh the carriers learning that information.

Kipke supports legislation expanding access to the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, but lobbyists affiliated with medical professionals have resisted the changes. They argue too much access to the data could make it harder for law-abiding doctors to prescribe medication without fear of police involvement.

Supporters of expanding data argue law-abiding doctors shouldn’t have anything to worry about while information could be used to track doctors who overprescribe medication.