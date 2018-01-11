Police: Owl saved on busy highway in Anne Arundel

An injured owl was rescued by police officers on a busy highway in Hanover Wednesday during the morning rush hour, police say.

Maryland Natural Resources Police wrote on social media that Cpl. Michael Lathroum was assisted by an Anne Arundel County police detective in rescuing a barred owl on Route 100 at Route 10 “during (Wednesday) morning’s rush hour.”

Spokeswoman Candy Thomson said Natural Resources Police received a call of a wounded owl at 7:51 a.m.

She said the owl was hit in the slow lane of Route 100 and was seen struggling between the left-hand lane and the median.

Lathroum, an Anne Arundel native who trains other officers on how to handle dangerous and poisonous animals, was in the area and responded to the call, she said.

He then threw his coat over the 18-inch female barred owl, while Anne Arundel police Cpl. Heather Schronce flashed her lights to keep traffic away from Lathroum, Thomson said.

Thomson said despite the fact the owl resisted — pecking at Lathroum and wounding his hand — he secured the animal and took it to be rehabilitated.

The department wrote the owl was pulled to safety and is “feisty and feeling better at Frisky’s Wildlife and Primate Sanctuary in Howard County.” The owl is in an enclosure with two other recovering owls.

Researchers with the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wrote in 2014 that anywhere between 89 million and 340 million birds are killed by cars each year in the United States.

“Nonetheless, the large magnitude of bird mortality caused by vehicle collisions combined with evidence that collisions can contribute to local population declines for some species highlights the need for implementation of conservation and management actions to reduce this mortality,” researchers wrote.

CAPTION Anne Arundel County firefighters, along with volunteers from stations around the county, work to put out hotspots of a fire that destroyed a home in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County firefighters, along with volunteers from stations around the county, work to put out hotspots of a fire that destroyed a home in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills Friday afternoon. CAPTION Anne Arundel County firefighters, along with volunteers from stations around the county, work to put out hotspots of a fire that destroyed a home in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County firefighters, along with volunteers from stations around the county, work to put out hotspots of a fire that destroyed a home in the 800 block of Annapolis Road in Gambrills Friday afternoon. CAPTION Firefighters work a shift on Christmas Day at the Marley Fire Station. Firefighters work a shift on Christmas Day at the Marley Fire Station. CAPTION An Anne Arundel County judge gave police and prosecutors access to the names of all current and future public housing residents in Annapolis as part of a subpoena later withdrawn after it was challenged as overly broad and burdensome. An Anne Arundel County judge gave police and prosecutors access to the names of all current and future public housing residents in Annapolis as part of a subpoena later withdrawn after it was challenged as overly broad and burdensome. CAPTION Police have arrested Jorge Raul-Gerra Castillo and Denis A. Rivas-Aldana in the beating death of Jennifer Rivera-Lopez. Police have arrested Jorge Raul-Gerra Castillo and Denis A. Rivas-Aldana in the beating death of Jennifer Rivera-Lopez. CAPTION Firefighters respond to a house fire on Brett Court in the Rolling Hills community Wednesday December 13th, 2017. Firefighters respond to a house fire on Brett Court in the Rolling Hills community Wednesday December 13th, 2017.

twitter.com/PhilDavis_CG