Back to sssschool sssssurprise: 3-foot-long snake found inside fourth-grader's desk in Linthicum

Snakes can be part of the whole back-to-school experience, too.

On the third day of classes for fourth-graders at Overlook Elementary in Linthicum, a student looked in her desk and discovered a snake — a 3-foot-long black snake.

“The kids apparently were very excited,” said Bob Mosier, spokesman for Anne Arundel County Public Schools. “They were not traumatized in any way.”

The student spotted the reptile coiled inside the cubby of her desk shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, reclining on top of some notebooks, Mosier said.

The student told the teacher — Mosier suggested it was something like “teacher, there’s a snake in my desk” — and the teacher evacuated the classroom.

“We don’t practice snake evacuations. We practice evacuations, though,” he said.

Principal Angela Ricciuti wrote a letter sent to parents Thursday afternoon, that the school custodian and a parent volunteer were called to the room.

Mosier said the desk was tipped over and the snake slipped out.

The volunteer picked up the snake and took it to a fence at the back of the property and released into a wooded area.

No students, teachers, custodians, parents or snakes were injured in the incident.

“Students returned to the classroom after the snake was removed and instruction continued normally for the rest of the day,” Ricciuti wrote in her letter.

School officials were unsure of exactly how the snake got into the building.

Well, they’re pretty sure it “slithered.”