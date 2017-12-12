Police: Woman sold fatal drugs to 19-year-old from Millersville

A Baltimore County woman has been charged with manslaughter for allegedly selling a fatal dose of methadone to a Millersville man in September.

Baltimore County police arrested Stacey Lynn Baumgartner, 37, of Halethorpe Monday after Anne Arundel police obtained a warrant charging in her in the overdose death of a 19-year-old.

Police wrote in charging documents that investigators first went to a home on the 8200 block of Bernard Drive for a cardiac incident.

Upon arriving, officers found Braden Thomas, 19, who they suspected of having died of an overdose. Officers found with two Xanax pills, two Methadone bottles and three smoking devices, charging documents state.

Methadone — an opioid that can be used both as a painkiller and as addiction treatment for those addicted to stronger narcotics — was responsible for 3,300 deaths in 2015, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The officers said the Thomas’ mother found him sitting on a couch with his head slumped over, charging documents state. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Investigators seized his cell phone and, about two weeks later, found a conversation between him and Baumgartner the day before, charging documents state.

Police wrote that Thomas arranged to buy Methadone from Baumgartner the day before he was found dead.

In addition, police wrote that one piece of evidence looks to directly connect the drugs sold to Baumgartner.

“The prescription labels to the Methadone bottles were removed,” police wrote. “There was a text message from Baumgartner to Thomas asking him to remove the label from the bottle.”

An autopsy by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office could not definitively determine the cause of the victim’s death.

“However it was the opinion of the attending medical examiner that Thomas died of Methadone intoxication,” police wrote.

Baumgartner was arrested on charges of manslaughter, unlawful distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and reckless endangerment.

She posted $25,000 bond and was released Tuesday, court documents state.

No attorney was listed for her online. Attempts to reach her at her home in Halethorpe were unsuccessful.

The case represents a more aggressive approach by Anne Arundel police in recent months to target those believed to be directly responsible for drug overdoses in the county.

The department began a separate Fatal Overdose Unit of its Narcotics and Special Investigations Section in July.

Headed by former homicide detective Sgt. Jacklyn Davis, the five-officer unit investigates all fatal drug overdoses to see if there is a potential link between a suspected dealer and the overdose.

The unit has led police to charge three people with offenses linked back to fatal overdoses rather than only drug distribution charges.

