Anne Arundel sues opioid manufacturers, distributors and local prescribers

Anne Arundel County is targeting a number of players in the opioid industry in a new lawsuit, claiming everyone from the biggest manufacturers to local prescribers contributed to the local opioid crisis.

Filed Wednesday in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court by the Washington D.C.-based firm of Motley Rice, the lawsuit names everyone from the manufacturer of OxyContin, the leading opioid painkiller, to prescribers based in Annapolis.

In many ways, the lawsuit mirrors what the firm has done across the country, working on behalf of different municipalities that are combating their own opioid addiction issues. The firm is representing four states and 12 other municipalities or counties in similar suits, according to its website.

The manufacturers and distributors listed in the lawsuit are companies that have come under increased scrutiny for their role in the nationwide issue.

They include Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin, Endo Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Percocet, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Insys Therapeutics, the manufacturer of Subsys, a sublingual spray of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, which officials say is magnitudes more potent than morphine and heroin.

A workshop titled Breaking the Silence: Opioid Addiction was held Wednesday at the Byzantium in Annapolis and included a panel discussion, resources to educate the public on addiction and addiction services.

They represent some of the largest opioid painkiller manufacturers in the industry, with drugs like OxyContin, Percocet and Subsys making for some of the most potent yet widely distributed prescription painkillers on the market.

As for local prescribers, the suit targets some of the same individuals and practices have been targeted by the state’s Attorney General’s Office for improper prescribing practices.

They include Kofi Shaw-Taylor, Happiness Aguzie, Tormarco Harris and Minnie Ndem, all former employees of Starlife Wellness Center in Glen Burnie. They were indicted on various drug-related charges earlier this year after they were accused of running a “Pill Mill,” with Shaw-Taylor leading the operation as its physician.

The suit also names physicians William Tham, Jackie Syme and Lawrence Vidaver, whose practices are based in Annapolis, Gambrills and Glen Burnie, respectively.

None of those from Anne Arundel County who are named in the lawsuit could be reached for comment Wednesday.

Of the larger players in the suit, Motley Rice echoed what have become larger criticisms of the industry in general.

Of Purdue Pharma — a private, family-owned corporation that earned more than $31 billion from OxyContin in 2016 — the firm claims that it engaged in deceptive marketing practices that “caused prescribing not only of their opioids, but of opioids as a class, to skyrocket.”

“Purdue Pharma informed and instructed doctors that OxyContin provided 12 hours of relief when Purdue knew that, for many patients, it did not,” the suit reads.

Of other manufacturers, the lawsuit claims the companies misled doctors and medical practices about their drugs’ effects.

“Manufacturing Defendants informed and instructed doctors that patients who did appear addicted were not; they were ‘pseudoaddicted’ and needed more opioids,” the suit reads. “Manufacturing Defendants informed and instructed doctors that opioids could be taken in higher and higher doses without disclosing the increased risk to patients.”

The suit also claims the manufacturers paid local physicians directly, specifically Tham.

“Between August 2013 and December 2015, Defendant Tham was paid over $100,000 from pharmaceutical companies,” the suit reads.

“Payments to Defendant Tham from Purdue, Teva, Janssen, Endo, and Insys constituted over 80 percent of payments made to all doctors in Anne Arundel County during the August 2013 to December 2015 time period,” the suit continues.

Calls for comment from Tham were not returned.

The lawsuit is similar to narratives against alleged bad actors playing out across the country. Large manufacturers and distributors enabling physicians and ignoring signs of abusive prescribing practices while engaging in deceptive marketing practices so as to keep opioid painkillers a common prescribing practice for treating pain.

“Defendants’ deceptive marketing created a cadre of doctors who looked for pain and treated it with opioids, which created an even broader cohort of patients who expected and required opioids,” the suit reads.

“In 2016, the County’s prescribing rate was 19 percent higher than the rest of Maryland,” the suit continues. “Notably, oxycodone was one of the opioids prescribed in large volume by pill mill doctors Defendant Shaw-Taylor, Defendant Aguizie, and Defendant Vidaver,” the suit reads.

The majority of the defendants in the suit declined to comment on the lawsuit.

A spokeswoman for Janssen Pharmaceuticals wrote in an email that the company believes “the allegations in the lawsuits against our company are both legally and factually unfounded.”

"Janssen has acted in the best interests of patients and physicians with regard to its opioid pain medicines, which are FDA-approved and carry FDA-mandated warnings about possible risks on every product label,” spokeswoman Jessica Smith said. "According to independent surveillance data, Janssen opioid pain medicines consistently have some of the lowest rates of abuse among these medications, and since 2008 the volume of Janssen opioid products always has amounted to less than one percent of the total prescriptions written per year for opioid medications, including generics."

In a statement, County Executive Steve Schuh said the companies “misleading and deceptive marketing practices and unethical prescribing practices have accelerated the opioid addiction epidemic in Anne Arundel County.”

The suit does not list a specific amount for damages.

Wednesday’s filing represents what has been a more aggressive approach by the county to tackle its ongoing opioid addiction problem, which claimed at least 152 lives in the county last year.

It remains to be seen how the lawsuit will proceed through the court as the firm says on its website that a similar suit it filed in Chicago in 2014 “was the first opioid-related case to survive motions to dismiss” and that the county of Santa Clara County, California reached a $1.6 million settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals in May 2017.

Staff writers Danielle Ohl and Rachael Pacella contributed to this report.

