Police investigating suspicious package at Naval Academy

Law enforcement officials are investigating a suspicious package found in a Naval Academy mailroom Tuesday.
The academy’s police and fire departments are investigating reports of a suspicious package left in the Bancroft Hall mailroom, the academy said in a release.
All midshipmen, staff and faculty have been told to clear the area. The academy said no one has been injured.
The academy said that less than half the Brigade is currently at the academy because of summer training and leave.
