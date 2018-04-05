Search resumes for kayaker missing on Severn River

Natural Resources police resumed their search Thursday morning for a 21-year-old man when fell out of a kayak off Severn River.

Police identified the missing man as Jose Loza Ramierz of Annapolis.

Police were called around 5:35 p.m. Wednesday after one of the men in the kayak washed ashore on Chase Creek. The unidentified man was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis in stable condition, county fire officials said.

Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson said Wednesday that police believe the two men are construction workers who went out in a kayak to secure a company dinghy that broke loose in the wind when both of them fell out.

One man came ashore Wednesday at 455 West Joyce Lane, but Ramieriz was not found. Thomson said he was not wearing a life jacket.

Police halted the search Wednesday night.